How to curb homelessness in Rochester
Rochester City Council President Miguel Meléndez spent six months taking stock of the state of homelessness in Rochester. His new 390-page report outlines what he learned and addresses ways the county, city, and community organizations can work together to combat homelessness.
We discuss the report and the policies it recommends with our guests.
In studio:
- Miguel Meléndez Jr., president of Rochester City Council
- Beatriz LeBron, executive director of the Father Tracy Advocacy Center and commissioner of the Rochester City School Board
- Janelle Duda, Ph.D., executive co-director of advocacy and fund development at Family Promise of Greater Rochester
- Luis Burgos, resident of North Clinton Avenue, among many other community roles