12:00: "The Kids Who Aren't Okay"

1:00: How to curb homelessness in Rochester

It’s harder to be a kid now than it was two decades ago. That’s according to child psychologist Ross Greene, Ph.D. Greene is the author of “The Kids Who Aren’t Okay.” The book examines the societal factors that Greene says have contributed to children’s behavioral issues at school and mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression. Greene is in Rochester as a guest of The Norman Howard School, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to explain how caregivers and educators can help kids navigate the challenges they face in this "new normal." Our guests:



Ross Greene, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and author

Katie MacKenzie, MS, CCC-SLP, speech-language pathologist and social-cognitive specialist at The Norman Howard School

Then in our second hour, Rochester City Council President Miguel Meléndez spent six months taking stock of the state of homelessness in Rochester. His new 390-page report outlines what he learned and addresses ways the county, city, and community organizations can work together to combat homelessness. We discuss the report and the policies it recommends with our guests. In studio:



Miguel Meléndez Jr., president of Rochester City Council

Beatriz LeBron, executive director of the Father Tracy Advocacy Center and commissioner of the Rochester City School Board

Janelle Duda, Ph.D., co-director of advocacy and fund development at Family Promise of Greater Rochester

Luis Burgos, resident of North Clinton Avenue, among many other community roles

