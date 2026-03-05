WXXI News

It’s harder to be a kid now than it was two decades ago.

That’s according to child psychologist Ross Greene, Ph.D. Greene is the author of “The Kids Who Aren’t Okay.” The book examines the societal factors that Greene says have contributed to children’s behavioral issues at school and mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression.

Greene is in Rochester as a guest of The Norman Howard School, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to explain how caregivers and educators can help kids navigate the challenges they face in this "new normal."

Our guests:

