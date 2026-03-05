© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
'The Kids Who Aren't Okay'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:52 PM EST
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing a beige sweater; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a green sweater; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue checked button-down shirt and jeans. He is holding a book titled, "The Kids Who Aren't Okay."
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Katie MacKenzie and Ross Greene with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 5,2026
WXXI News

It’s harder to be a kid now than it was two decades ago.

That’s according to child psychologist Ross Greene, Ph.D. Greene is the author of “The Kids Who Aren’t Okay.” The book examines the societal factors that Greene says have contributed to children’s behavioral issues at school and mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression.

Greene is in Rochester as a guest of The Norman Howard School, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to explain how caregivers and educators can help kids navigate the challenges they face in this "new normal."

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
