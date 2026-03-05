Nazareth provost selected as the university's next president

Provided / Nazareth University Maureen Finney has been selected as Nazareth University's next president. Finney is currently the school's provost.

Nazareth University conducted a six-month, nationwide search for its next president that yielded more than 100 applicants.

But it turns out they didn't have to look far.

On Thursday, the Pittsford-based school announced that Maureen Finney, Nazareth's provost, would be the university's 11th president, effective July 1. She succeeds President Beth Paul, who is concluding her six-year tenure with Nazareth in June.

Andy Gallina, vice chairman of the university's board of trustees, said Finney articulated a future for Nazareth that is ambitious and "firmly grounded in who we are."

"In every interview, every engagement across campus, one candidate consistently distinguished themselves," Gallina said as he led up to the announcement. "They demonstrated not only deep experience in strategic vision, but a profound and personal belief in Nazareth's mission. They spoke with clarity about the challenges facing higher education and with a confidence about the opportunities ahead."

Finney has been provost at Naz since 2022 and has transformed "key aspects" of the university’s academics and student life, according to a school news release announcing her appointment. That includes the addition of several degree programs, including a hybrid master's-level physician assistant program, a school psychology graduate degree program, and a technology, artificial intelligence and society bachelor's degree program.

"Thank you for believing in my vision for this incredible university," Finney said. "I deeply value the honor that you have bestowed upon me, and I will lean into that honor every day through my tireless efforts as your next president."

Finney said that working together, the Naz community will enhance the school's brand reputation for academic excellence and rigor, and the "stellar outcomes" of students. But to do that, she said, the university will have to "urgently innovate" and strengthen strategies for diversifying revenues.

Nazareth’s 71% graduation rate is at or above national averages, records show.

"While this is certainly a call to action for me, a presidency is not about one person," Finney said. "It is about a collective commitment to vision and purpose. As we plan together, I will listen carefully, I will learn deeply, and I will rely on each and every one of you to continue to move Nazareth forward. And move we will. Golden Flyers, it's time to fly."