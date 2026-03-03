Syracuse University names J. Michael Haynie as 13th chancellor

Syracuse University has named J. Michael Haynie as its next chancellor. Haynie becomes the 13th chancellor in the university's 156-year history.

Haynie has worked at Syracuse for nearly 20 years, and currently serves as vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation. He also serves as executive dean of the university's Whitman School of Management.

Haynie said Tuesday his knowledge of the campus will help him in the transition, and that also expands to the broader community.

"There's so much changing in central New York right now, and keeping that momentum is important," said Haynie. "And I think that's one of the advantages of someone who's been embedded in this university and this community for as long as I have."

Haynie said some things won’t change after he becomes chancellor. He’ll still eat in the dining halls. He’ll still help students on move-in day. And he’ll still slip down from the chancellor’s box to sit with students during athletic events. But he admits there are still things he doesn’t know about the sprawling campus that's home to more than 22,000 students.

"I want to take some time and hear voices from across the campus that I haven't naturally connected with in the context of the work I've done here over the past 20 years," Haynie said.

Academic excellence is at the core of Syracuse University, Haynie said, and he wants to make sure every student receives an experience that leads to a bright future. As far as the athletic program, he says it’s an important part of the university mission that’s going through some changing times. He won’t be specific about his thoughts on the hiring of a new athletic director, or any coaching vacancies that could come up.

"We are a premier athletic brand and a nationally competitive athletic program, not just because it's a fun thing to have at the institution, it's part of our strategy," he said. "And so my point is I will engage, I will be part of these processes moving forward, some of which are already underway."

This is a pivotal moment in higher education. Demographically fewer students, funding losses from the federal government and a changing sentiment from some about the worth of a college degree. But Haynie says he’s up to the challenge.

"I am someone who has always found deep meaning in purpose and for me that this is the opportunity to serve with purpose," he said"

Haynie will replace current Chancellor Kent Syverud, who is leaving to become president of the University of Michigan. Haynie will take over as chancellor on July 1.

This story will be updated.