12:00 p.m.: Special coverage — Live broadcast of the memorial service for Rev. Jesse Jackson

9:00 p.m.: American Academy of Pediatrics stands by vaccines

10:00 p.m.: What happens when students can't concentrate long enough to watch movies?

"Connections" is preempted today for special national coverage of the funeral service for civil rights leader, minister, and politician Rev. Jesse Jackson. A protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson was the founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and a two-time Democratic presidential candidate. His life will be celebrated during a memorial service in Chicago. You can hear the live broadcast from WBEZ on WXXI and wxxinews.org.

During the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts of "Connections," we bring back two of this year's most popular conversations. In our first hour, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is once again rebuking childhood vaccine guidance issued by the federal government. In January, the AAP published its recommended immunization schedule. It includes vaccines for a number of illnesses that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped in recent weeks — illnesses like hepatitis A and hepatitis B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and more. This is the second time in recent months that pediatricians are taking a stand against the CDC and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. The group has called the federal recommendations "dangerous." This hour, we talk with local pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Murray about what the science says and what parents and caregivers need to know. Our guests:



Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital at UR Medicine

Geoffrey A. Weinberg, M.D., professor of pediatrics, and clinical director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Pediatric HIV Program at Golisano Children's Hospital at UR Medicine



Then in our second hour, across the country, film professors have been shocked to find that many students — even students studying the craft of filmmaking — can't get through a movie anymore. They say students are having a hard time watching both the classics and newer releases. From "The Godfather" to recent films, students are distracted by their phones and unable to keep their focus. What does this mean for our collective future? Our guests discuss what they're experiencing. Our guests:

