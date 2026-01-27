American Academy of Pediatrics stands by vaccines

WXXI News

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is once again rebuking childhood vaccine guidance issued by the federal government.

On Monday, the AAP published its recommended immunization schedule. It includes vaccines for a number of illnesses that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped in recent weeks — illnesses like hepatitis A and hepatitis B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and more.

This is the second time in recent months that pediatricians are taking a stand against the CDC and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. The group has called the federal recommendations "dangerous."

This hour, we talk with local pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Murray about what the science says and what parents and caregivers need to know.

Our guests:

