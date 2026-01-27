© 2026 WXXI News
American Academy of Pediatrics stands by vaccines

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:09 PM EST
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing a dark blue sweater that reads "hugs and resistance;" a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark blue button-down shirt
1 of 2  — Dr. Elizabeth Murray on Connections.jpg
Dr. Elizabeth Murray with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Megan Mack / WXXI News
A smiling man with short, curly grey hair, wearing glasses, a light button-down shirt, and a black and red patterned tie
2 of 2  — Dr. Geoffrey Weinberg.jpg
Dr. Geoffrey Weinberg
Provided
WXXI News

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is once again rebuking childhood vaccine guidance issued by the federal government.

On Monday, the AAP published its recommended immunization schedule. It includes vaccines for a number of illnesses that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped in recent weeks — illnesses like hepatitis A and hepatitis B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and more.

This is the second time in recent months that pediatricians are taking a stand against the CDC and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. The group has called the federal recommendations "dangerous."

This hour, we talk with local pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Murray about what the science says and what parents and caregivers need to know.

Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital at UR Medicine
  • Geoffrey A. Weinberg, M.D., professor of pediatrics, and clinical director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Pediatric HIV Program at Golisano Children's Hospital at UR Medicine

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
