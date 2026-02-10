© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

What happens when students can't concentrate long enough to watch movies?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 10, 2026 at 2:54 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and brown boots; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a light green button-down shirt, blue jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black zip-up fleece over a grey t-shirt; a woman back right has long black and green dreadlocks and is wearing glasses and a pink shirt.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Louisa Duchin, (background) Amy Adrion and Joy Anderson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Louisa Duchin, (background) Amy Adrion and Joy Anderson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 10, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
A man with short grey hair and a grey beard stands outside with his arms crossed. He is wearing a brown plaid button-down shirt.
2 of 2  — Craig Erpelding
Craig Erpelding
Department of Communication Arts, University of Wisconsin, Madison / Provided
WXXI News

Across the country, film professors have been shocked to find that many students — even students studying the craft of filmmaking — can't get through a movie anymore.

They say students are having a hard time watching both the classics and newer releases. From "The Godfather" to recent films, students are distracted by their phones and unable to keep their focus.

What does this mean for our collective future? Our guests discuss what they're experiencing.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
