What happens when students can't concentrate long enough to watch movies?
1 of 2 — (foreground) Louisa Duchin, (background) Amy Adrion and Joy Anderson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Louisa Duchin, (background) Amy Adrion and Joy Anderson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 10, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Craig Erpelding
Craig Erpelding
Department of Communication Arts, University of Wisconsin, Madison / Provided
Across the country, film professors have been shocked to find that many students — even students studying the craft of filmmaking — can't get through a movie anymore.
They say students are having a hard time watching both the classics and newer releases. From "The Godfather" to recent films, students are distracted by their phones and unable to keep their focus.
What does this mean for our collective future? Our guests discuss what they're experiencing.
Our guests:
- Craig Erpelding, teaching faculty at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and author of "Filmmaking with Intention: A Comprehensive Guide to Creating Engaging Motion Pictures"
- Amy Adrion, filmmaker and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at Rochester Institute of Technology
- Joy Anderson, filmmaker and MFA student at Rochester Institute of Technology
- Louisa Duchin, screenwriter and MFA student at Rochester Institute of Technology