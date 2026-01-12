© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
Iranians talk about revolution

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:45 PM EST
WXXI News

The death toll in Iran continues to rise as demonstrations challenging the nation's government enter their second week.

Activists speaking to NPR cited more than 100 deaths, while a U.S.-based rights group told Reuters that more than 500 people had been killed. The situation has been difficult to assess, as the Internet in Iran is down and phone lines have been cut.

The Trump administration is considering military strikes, and as NPR reports, Iran's parliament speaker has said the U.S. military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if those strikes occur.

This hour, we talk with local Iranians about the protests and about what they are hearing from friends and family in their home country.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
