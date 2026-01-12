Iranians talk about revolution

WXXI News

The death toll in Iran continues to rise as demonstrations challenging the nation’s government enter their second week.

Activists speaking to NPR cited more than 100 deaths, while a U.S.-based rights group told Reuters that more than 500 people had been killed. The situation has been difficult to assess, as the Internet in Iran is down and phone lines have been cut.

The Trump administration is considering military strikes, and as NPR reports, Iran's parliament speaker has said the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if those strikes occur.

This hour, we talk with local Iranians about the protests and about what they are hearing from friends and family in their home country.

Our guests:

