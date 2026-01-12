Iranians talk about revolution
1 of 2 — (foreground) Shahin Monshipour, (background) Niaz Abdolrahim and Zahra Edlou with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Shahin Monshipour, (background) Niaz Abdolrahim and Zahra Edlou with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 12, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Kayvan Mirhadi
Kayvan Mirhadi
Provided
The death toll in Iran continues to rise as demonstrations challenging the nation’s government enter their second week.
Activists speaking to NPR cited more than 100 deaths, while a U.S.-based rights group told Reuters that more than 500 people had been killed. The situation has been difficult to assess, as the Internet in Iran is down and phone lines have been cut.
The Trump administration is considering military strikes, and as NPR reports, Iran's parliament speaker has said the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if those strikes occur.
This hour, we talk with local Iranians about the protests and about what they are hearing from friends and family in their home country.
Our guests:
- Niaz Abdolrahim, Ph.D., associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Rochester
- Zahra Edlou, refugee health promotion coordinator and senior health case manager for Catholic Charities Family and Community Services
- Kayvan Mirhadi, M.D., chair of medicine at Clifton Springs Hospital
- Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American