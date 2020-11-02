Connections: Previewing Geva Theatre Center's "Recognition Radio" productions

Geva Theatre Center is kicking off its new season with what it's calling an innovative and unconventional production. "Recognition Radio" is a series of audio plays celebrating Black voices. The plays were written and directed by Black artists.

Creative producer Esther Winter wrote, "American theatre has historically compartmentalized the roles Blacks have played within its structures. But the reckoning this country is experiencing is changing that. Our writing, acting, singing, and creating are receiving a different level of recognition. We are now seen as more than a footnote or a stereotype. We are not a chapter. We are the book."

This hour, talk to the artists involved in the productions about what they hope audiences will learn from their stories, and about producing audio plays during a pandemic. Our guests: