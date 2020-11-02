© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Previewing Geva Theatre Center's "Recognition Radio" productions

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2020 at 2:19 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Geva Theatre Center is kicking off its new season with what it's calling an innovative and unconventional production. "Recognition Radio" is a series of audio plays celebrating Black voices. The plays were written and directed by Black artists.

Creative producer Esther Winter wrote, "American theatre has historically compartmentalized the roles Blacks have played within its structures. But the reckoning this country is experiencing is changing that. Our writing, acting, singing, and creating are receiving a different level of recognition. We are now seen as more than a footnote or a stereotype. We are not a chapter. We are the book."

This hour, talk to the artists involved in the productions about what they hope audiences will learn from their stories, and about producing audio plays during a pandemic. Our guests:

  • Esther Winter, creative producer for “Recognition Radio: An Audio Play Festival Celebrating Black Voices”
  • Pirronne Yousefzadeh, associate artistic director, and director of engagement for Geva Theatre Center 
  • Kirsten Greenidge, playwright for “Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale” 
  • Daniel Bryant, director of “Feeding Beatrice” 
  • Theresa M. Davis, dramaturg for “The Bleeding Class” 
  • Otis Ramsey Zoe, dramaturg for “we are continuous”
  • Christina Anderson, playwright for “The Resurrection of Michelle Morgan” 
  • Pascale Florestal, dramaturg for “The Resurrection of Michelle Morgan” 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
