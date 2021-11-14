-
Which films are on your summer movie list? From "In the Heights" to "The Green Knight" to "Space Jam: A New Legacy with LeBron James," movie buffs have a…
-
The unnamed co-star of “Drunk Bus,” now showing at The Little Theatre, is Rochester.The film’s co-directors, John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke, and…
-
A second downtown Rochester film theater has announced a pandemic-cautious reopening for April.The Dryden Theatre opens its doors on April 2. It joins The…
-
The images are black and white, the movements of the actors are herky-jerky, which is what we’re used to seeing in silent films. The acting is hammy:…
-
ConnectionsAccording to Rolling Stone, 2020 was a strong year for documentaries, and the release of various high-profile docs this year indicates the trend is…
-
The Cinema Theater in Rochester announced Thursday that it is closing its doors...at least for now. Movie theaters across the country are navigating…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss the year in TV and film. As noted by the Atlantic Monthly, 2020 was an ambitious year for TV watching, where "tackling 121 episodes of a single…
-
ConnectionsThe new Hulu film, “Happiest Season” is being praised by critics and LGBTQ advocates as a “queer holiday miracle” and the “rom-com that queer fans…
-
ConnectionsThis week marks 25 years since the film “Tommy Boy” was released. The movie tells the story of a son’s (Chris Farley) efforts to save his father’s auto…
-
ConnectionsA documentary called “Slay the Dragon” takes on the issue of gerrymandering and its impact on elections and social issues. From the Flint water crisis,…