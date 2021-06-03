© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
arts_life_logo_square.jpg
Arts & Life Series
Arts & Life is an important part of WXXI and CITY's reporting. From harnessing the knowledge of writers Jeff Spevak, Daniel J. Kushner, Rebecca Rafferty, Brenda Tremblay, Julia Figueras and Mona Seghatoleslami, to our television products that focus on lifestyles and the arts, WXXI is the place to turn for arts and life news.

Connections: Previewing this summer's films

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 3, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Which films are on your summer movie list? From "In the Heights" to "The Green Knight" to "Space Jam: A New Legacy with LeBron James," movie buffs have a lot to choose from in the coming months.

Our guests this hour preview this summer's films and discuss how movie theaters have weathered the pandemic. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeLittle TheatrefilmmoviesGeorge Eastman MuseumArts & Lifefilmsmovie theaters
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More