Connections: Previewing this summer's films
Which films are on your summer movie list? From "In the Heights" to "The Green Knight" to "Space Jam: A New Legacy with LeBron James," movie buffs have a lot to choose from in the coming months.
Our guests this hour preview this summer's films and discuss how movie theaters have weathered the pandemic. Our guests:
- Scott Pukos, public relations coordinator for the Little Theatre
- Jackie McGriff, co-founder of the Our Voices Project, owner of Jackie Photography, and movie fan
- Adam Lubitow, film writer and programmer
- Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at the George Eastman Museum