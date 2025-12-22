City offices, recreation centers, and libraries to close for Christmas

Several city offices and facilities will be closed over the Christmas holiday, while refuse and recycling pickup will be delayed by a day.

The facilities that will be closed Thursday and Friday include City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, and the Honorable Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services.

All recreation centers will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Saturday.

Rochester Public Libraries will be closed Wednesday and Thursday but will reopen Friday for regular hours.

The Rochester Public Market will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and will resume its regular schedule starting Saturday.

Rochester Animal Services will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday, and the Community Pet Food Pantry will have its next event on Friday, Jan. 9.

And the 311 Call Center will be closed Thursday, reopening at 7 a.m. Friday.