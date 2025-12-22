Less tech, more interaction: professor experiments with course design

WXXI News

Alfred University President Mark Zupan conducted an experiment in one of his recent courses.

It entailed removing smartphones and other devices from the classroom and requiring students to participate and interact with each other regarding the course content.

In an op-ep for the Democrat and Chronicle, Zupan wrote that students were uneasy at first, but came to embrace the lack of technology.

He joins us to talk about the implications.

Our guest:

