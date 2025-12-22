© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Less tech, more interaction: professor experiments with course design

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 22, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST
A man with short grey hair is wearing a navy blazer, pink button-down shirt and purple striped tie.
ROBERT STEERE
/
Provided
Mark Zupan
WXXI News

Alfred University President Mark Zupan conducted an experiment in one of his recent courses.

It entailed removing smartphones and other devices from the classroom and requiring students to participate and interact with each other regarding the course content.

In an op-ep for the Democrat and Chronicle, Zupan wrote that students were uneasy at first, but came to embrace the lack of technology.

He joins us to talk about the implications.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
