Arts & Life

It’s been more than a year and half ago since musician Ian Sherman and the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Strasenburgh Planetarium Director Steve…
Emily Marsh knows how to nail a job interview. The problem, as she was interviewing with Joel Hodgson, the creator of the cult classic television show…
On a recent Tuesday evening, the gold velvet curtain at the George Eastman Museum’s Dryden Theatre rose to reveal a movie screen that flickered to life…
Ten years ago, there was uncertainty -- and acrobats -- in the air. Would the city buy into this new festival?“The first year we didn’t know what was…
Several Frederick Douglass statues have dotted Rochester’s cityscape since 2018. The hope is that by next summer, they'll be brought indoors and auctioned off.
The young guy in the headscarf was up in front of the stage most of the night, tearing up the dance floor. Was this show last weekend at Abilene Bar &…
The mood in Mt. Hope Cemetery on Election Day in 2020 was palpably different than it was four years earlier, when more than 10,000 people passed by the…
The Gateways Music Festival is getting a substantial grant to continue its mission of supporting classical musicians of African descent.Gateways is…
The defining question for every band is always: How will this play in Kristiansand, Norway?So it was that The Colorblind James Experience had booked a…
The Little Theatre on Thursday renamed one of its theaters after the late Jane and Larry Glazer, the Rochester couple whose philanthropy and businesses…