Greece police charge 2 men accused of dragging stolen snowblowers behind their pickup

Two men were charged after Greece police caught them dragging allegedly stolen snowblowers behind the pickup they were driving on West Ridge Road.

Police said just before 1 a.m. Saturday, they received reports of a truck driving the wrong way on West Ridge, dragging a large object that was hitting the roadway, creating sparks.

Officers found the vehicle traveling without headlights and still dragging the object. They tried to stop the pickup, but the driver took off. A brief pursuit followed until the pickup crashed into a gate.

Police arrested Nicholas Morales, 33, of Rochester, and Joshua Christ, 39, of Brockport and charged them with third-degree grand larceny.

Officers recovered five snowblowers in and hanging out of the pickup, all connected by a cut locking cable. Police said the snowblowers were taken from a Lowe’s store.