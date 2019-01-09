Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Will there ever be another book series like Harry Potter?
A new Harry Potter exhibit is opening in New York City, and we ask the question, will there ever be another book series like Harry Potter? The first book came out before the internet was a regular time-suck in American households; it also came out just as Facebook was taking off.
Can a young adult book series be as successful, given all the new distractions with technology? Our guests -- all Harry Potter super fans -- discuss it:
- Jackie McGriff, owner of Jackie Photography
- Chris Fanning, director of communications for Writers & Books, and associate producer of the Rochester Fringe Festival
- Josiah Ball, Harry Potter fan
- Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library