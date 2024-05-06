"Praying to stay alive," how a D-Day veteran remembers that battle 80 years ago

Several World War II veterans including some who fought in the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 were honored in Fairport on Sunday.

George Steitz is among the vets who gathered at the Perinton Historical Society and Fairport Museum.

He’s 99 years old, but he was a very young man during the 1944 invasion in Normandy that helped liberate France. He said he and his fellow soldiers were just trying not to die as they stormed the beach in Normandy, an action which helped lead to the liberation of France and the rest of Western Europe.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News George Steitz, who fought in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, was among the local veterans honored in Fairport on Sunday.

“We were so damn scared, here I am, 19 years old, I was praying, like everybody else, we were praying to stay alive,” said Steitz, who emphasized that “it was nothing like what you might think you know about war from the movies.”

“You have to be in a war, to know what war’s about. You can see Saving Private Ryan, and all the movies, but you’ve gotta be there,” said Steitz.

Steitz, who was a longtime athletic coach in Penfield, said that even though it’s been 80 years, he still often thinks of that time.

“There isn’t too many days that go by that you don’t think about it. “It’s like being married, I lost my wife but I think about her every day, and just like the war, you just don’t forget those things,” noted Steitz.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News Robert Persichitti, a WWII Navy veteran who fought at Iwo Jima, was among the local veterans honored in Fairport on Sunday, 5/5/24.

Some other local World War Two survivors will be headed to Normandy in June for the 80th anniversary of D-Day next month, but Steitz won’t be there. He said that he’s been invited before, but he doesn’t want to remember D-Day with an in-person visit.

Among the other WW II veterans at Sunday’s gathering in Fairport was Robert Persichetti, now 102 years old. The Navy veteran wasn’t in Normandy, but was stationed in the Pacific, and Persichetti said he aboard a ship at Iwo Jima when an iconic WW II photo was taken.

“I was the radio operator aboard the ship, and we were offshore a little ways and when they raised that flag, I was on deck that day, and watched them raise that flag twice,” said Persichitti.

Persichitti, who will be attending ceremonies in Normandy on June 6, said he’s not sure how much of WW II history is being taught in schools these days, but said that, “It shouldn’t be forgotten,” noting the thousands of U.S. military members who gave their lives.