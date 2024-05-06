© 2024 WXXI News
Members of Rochester City Council on their "Pact with the People" report

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:22 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue jacket, and jeans; a man back left has short dark hair and is wearing a brown shirt and holding a blue document with text; a man back right has short black hair and a black mustache and is wearing a dark shirt and holding a blue document with text; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple and white checked button down shirt and jeans
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Bridget Monroe, (background) Mitch Gruber, and Miguel Melendez on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 6, 2024

Five members of Rochester City Council have released a report called the “Pact with the People.”

As reported by WXXI’s Randy Gorbman, the report calls for the council to be laser-focused on issues that include safer neighborhoods, quality housing and equitable access to opportunity. Council President Miguel Meléndez says the majority is inviting other councilmembers to be part of the discussions.

This hour, we’re joined by three members who signed the document.

In studio:

