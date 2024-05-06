© 2024 WXXI News
How can the Great Lakes shoreline become more accessible to the public?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM EDT
Lorna Wright on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 6, 2024

Data shows that 80 percent if the Great Lakes shoreline in the U.S. is privately owned; in Canada, it’s flipped, with 80 percent of the shoreline being publicly owned.

Why is that? And what is the impact of denying much of the public access to the water?

On Great Lakes Day, our guests discuss those questions and more:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
