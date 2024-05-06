How can the Great Lakes shoreline become more accessible to the public?
Data shows that 80 percent if the Great Lakes shoreline in the U.S. is privately owned; in Canada, it’s flipped, with 80 percent of the shoreline being publicly owned.
Why is that? And what is the impact of denying much of the public access to the water?
On Great Lakes Day, our guests discuss those questions and more:
- Lorna Wright, deputy executive director of Genesee Land Trust
- Shannon Dougherty, Great Lakes Program Director for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation