Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 6, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News Downtown Rochester skyline view.

First hour: Members of Rochester City Council on their "Pact with the People" report

Second hour: How can the Great Lakes shoreline become more accessible to the public?

Five members of Rochester City Council have released a report called the “Pact with the People.” As reported by WXXI’s Randy Gorbman, it calls for the council to be laser-focused on issues that include safer neighborhoods, quality housing and equitable access to opportunity. Council President Miguel Meléndez says the majority is inviting other councilmembers to be part of the discussions. This hour, we’re joined by the five members who signed the document. In studio:



Miguel Meléndez, president of Rochester City Council

LaShay Harris, vice president of Rochester City Council

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council

Bridget Monroe, member of Rochester City Council

Michael Patterson, member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, how can the Great Lakes shoreline become more accessible to the public? Data shows that 80 percent if the Great Lakes shoreline in the U.S. is privately owned; in Canada, it’s flipped, with 80 percent of the shoreline being publicly owned. Why is that? And what is the impact of denying much of the public access to the water? On Great Lakes Day, our guests discuss those questions and more: