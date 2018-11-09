Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The film, "The Limits of My World"
A film called "The Limits of My World" tells the story of a nonverbal young man with autism as he transitions from high school to adulthood. It will be screened at The Little Theatre on Monday, November 12.
We talk about the challenges young adults like him face, and how parents, caregivers, and community members can help ease that transition. Our panel includes experts and parents who share their personal experiences. Our guests:
- Sarah Milko, executive director of AutismUp, and parent of a teenager with autism
- Dr. Stephen Sulkes, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Melissa Parrish, Golisano Autism Center Family Navigator at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, and parent of a teenager with autism
- Heather Cassano, director of “The Limits of My World”
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.