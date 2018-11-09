Connections: The film, "The Limits of My World"

A film called "The Limits of My World" tells the story of a nonverbal young man with autism as he transitions from high school to adulthood. It will be screened at The Little Theatre on Monday, November 12.

We talk about the challenges young adults like him face, and how parents, caregivers, and community members can help ease that transition. Our panel includes experts and parents who share their personal experiences. Our guests:

Sarah Milko, executive director of AutismUp, and parent of a teenager with autism

Dr. Stephen Sulkes, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Melissa Parrish, Golisano Autism Center Family Navigator at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester, and parent of a teenager with autism

Heather Cassano, director of “The Limits of My World”

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.