-
The unnamed co-star of “Drunk Bus,” now showing at The Little Theatre, is Rochester.The film’s co-directors, John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke, and…
-
The Little Theatre, closed for the last year due to the pandemic, will reopen April 16. The announcement came Monday from operators of the independent…
-
Coming soon to The Little: The Jack Garner Theatre.The Little Theatre, the art-deco gem of downtown Rochester, is naming one of its five theaters after…
-
With the COVID-19 infection rate increasing, The Little Theatre in Rochester is delaying its reopening.After Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead a few…
-
Danielle Ponder and her band -- Avis Reese, Derek Bennett, Levi Bennet and Jonathan Sheffer -- are on the stage at The Little Theater. In front of them…
-
A murmur of excitement rolled through the area’s movie-going community, long in coronavirus limbo, when word came out early Saturday afternoon that Gov.…
-
The problem with our new reality is, we can’t see it from where we are now.The new reality, of course, is COVID-19. The numbers -- more than 600,000 dead…
-
Longtime local film critic Jack Garner has died. The Democrat & Chronicle, where Garner worked for decades, says he died Sunday at the age of 75.Garner’s…
-
"Miss Juneteenth" is one of the current virtual offerings at The Little Theatre, part of the Black Cinema Series. It's about a single mom, Turquoise…
-
The Little Theatre in Rochester has announced it will temporarily close to the public as of 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in response to efforts to contain…