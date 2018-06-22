Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Jazz pianist Matt Savage
Matt Savage is not just a musical prodigy who has become an international talent; he's one of the inspiring autism stories on the arts scene.
Savage will play two shows at the opening night of the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival; then he's heading off on a kind of world tour.
He joins us to discuss his talent, and how to learned to cultivate it, despite growing up without much music in the house in his early childhood. Our guests:
- Matt Savage, pianist
- Maria Battista-Hancock, chair of the Expressive Arts Department, and internship director at Hochstein School of Music
- Megan Resig, co-founder and director of Spectrum Creative Arts LLC