Connections
Connections

Can New York keep sewage sludge out of our food system?

By Jasmin Singer,
Megan MackVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Two women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black cardigan sweater and a bright blue shirt; a woman at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a denim jacket, a white button-down shirt, grey plaid pants and black shoes.
1 of 3  — Karen Berger with host Jasmin Singer on "Environmental Connections"
Karen Berger with host Jasmin Singer on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, June 27, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a cream-colored sweater
2 of 3  — Jeongyoon Han.jpg
Jeongyoon Han
Max Schulte / WXXI News
A woman with long grey hair stands outside wearing a short-sleeved black shirt.
3 of 3  — Eileenheadshot-4.28.25-RachaelWarriner-16.jpg
Eileen Flanagan
Rachael Warriner / Provided
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI's Environmental Connections.
Natalie Sinisgalli-Kettavong
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI's Environmental Connections.

A Senate bill that would have banned the use of sewage sludge as fertilizer on New York farmland passed in the State Senate — but then quietly died in the Assembly.

Supporters say the bill was a necessary response to research showing harmful levels of PFAS and other toxic compounds in treated human and industrial waste, which can contaminate crops, waterways and drinking water. Opponents, including the waste processing industry, say the science isn’t settled and that banning sludge could devastate rural economies.

We look at how the bill unraveled — and what happens next.

Our guests:

  • Jeongyoon Han, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network
  • Murray McBride, Professor Emeritus of Soil and Crop Sciences, Cornell University
  • Karen Berger, hydrologist and environmental science professor, University of Rochester

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
