The politics of toxic waste

12:00: Can New York keep sewage sludge out of our food system?

1:00: Author Eileen Flanagan on finding common ground in the climate crisis

A Senate bill that would have banned the use of sewage sludge as fertilizer on New York farmland passed in the State Senate — but then quietly died in the Assembly. Supporters say the bill was a necessary response to research showing harmful levels of PFAS and other toxic compounds in treated human and industrial waste, which can contaminate crops, waterways and drinking water. Opponents, including the waste processing industry, say the science isn’t settled and that banning sludge could devastate rural economies. We look at how the bill unraveled — and what happens next. Our guests:



Jeongyoon Han, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Murray McBride, Professor Emeritus of Soil and Crop Sciences, Cornell University

Karen Berger, hydrologist and environmental science professor, University of Rochester

Then, in our second hour, veteran activist and Quaker author Eileen Flanagan believes that hope and unity are essential ingredients in any real climate solution. In her forthcoming book, Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us from Our Illusion of Separation, Flanagan shares stories of unlikely coalitions — from faith leaders and frontline organizers to Indigenous activists and investors — that are making a difference. She joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about fear, burnout, protest, and what it means to build power without losing compassion. Our guest:



Eileen Flanagan, author and activist, Earth Quaker Action Team

