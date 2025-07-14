12:00 Phobias

1:00 A local leader’s “life-changing” trip to Ghana

Host Racquel Stephen discusses diagnosis, treatment options and stigma associated with phobias. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 12.5% of adults in the United States experience a phobia at some time in their lives. In our first hour we delve into these intense, irrational fears – fears that can disrupt daily life and cause severe anxiety symptoms. In studio:



Rachel Glazer, LCSW, anxiety therapist

Janelle Holmes, LCSW, senior therapist at Rochester Regional Health



Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Shaun Nelms has been a school superintendent, a member of numerous local boards (including WXXI), and the author of a book about leadership. One of his life goals was to take his children to Ghana — to see the beauty, and also to see the "slave castles," which served as the final stopping point before thousands of Africans were sent across the ocean, never to return. Nelms has returned an evangelist for this kind of experiential travel. He joins us to share the range of emotions he experienced. In studio:



Shaun Nelms, professor and William & Sheila Konar director of the Center for Urban Education Success at the Warner School of Education, and vice president of community partnerships at the University of Rochester; and author of "Leading with Purpose"

Ajoua Jackson, owner of AJ Excursions

