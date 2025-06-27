© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Author Eileen Flanagan on finding common ground in the climate crisis

By Jasmin Singer,
Megan MackVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
Veteran activist and Quaker author Eileen Flanagan believes that hope and unity are essential ingredients in any real climate solution.

In her forthcoming book, "Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us from Our Illusion of Separation", Flanagan shares stories of unlikely coalitions — from faith leaders and frontline organizers to Indigenous activists and investors — that are making a difference.

She joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about fear, burnout, protest, and what it means to build power without losing compassion.

Our guest:

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.

