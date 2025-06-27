Author Eileen Flanagan on finding common ground in the climate crisis

Natalie Sinisgalli-Kettavong Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI's Environmental Connections.

Veteran activist and Quaker author Eileen Flanagan believes that hope and unity are essential ingredients in any real climate solution.

In her forthcoming book, "Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us from Our Illusion of Separation", Flanagan shares stories of unlikely coalitions — from faith leaders and frontline organizers to Indigenous activists and investors — that are making a difference.

She joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about fear, burnout, protest, and what it means to build power without losing compassion.

Our guest:



Eileen Flanagan, author and activist, Earth Quaker Action Team

