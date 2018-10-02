Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Michael Kracker, executive director of Unshackle Upstate
Unshackle Upstate has a new executive director, Michael Kracker, and new legislative scorecards.
We sit down with the pro-business organization's new leader to discuss how he sees the New York State landscape for business, politics, and growth.