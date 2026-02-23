City event aims to connect young people with resources and employment opportunities

The city of Rochester has scheduled its fifth annual ROC Youth Community Resource and Employment Fair for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at East High School, 1801 E. Main St.

More than 50 community organizations will be represented at the fair, which is open to youths age 14 to 21 and their families.

Included are more than 30 companies and organizations that are hiring youths and adults for part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions in areas such as public safety, public service, construction, manufacturing, recreation, and more, according to a news release.

Youths age 14 to 20 who are in middle school or high school, or who are pursuing a high school equivalency diploma, will be able to learn about paid summer work opportunities through the ROC Youth Employment Network, the release said. They'll also be able to get assistance with their applications.

Staff from the city's Office of Financial Empowerment will be on hand to help attendees learn about banking options and financial tools, according to the release. Those in attendance will also have opportunities to register to vote and to try out a voting machine.

The city encourages anyone who plans to come to RSVP at CityofRochester.gov/YouthResourceFairRSVP, though that isn't required to attend.