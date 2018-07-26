© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Summer of Food - The value of understanding local food culture

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 26, 2018 at 2:57 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Our Summer of Food series continues with a discussion on how understanding food culture impacts anthropological research. Scientists at the University of Rochester say a key factor in conducting research in remote communities is gaining the trust of the people there. They say one of the best ways to do that is to share food.

This hour, we discuss how understanding and eating local foods with different cultural groups helps open the door to better relationships and research. In studio:

  • Dr. Tim Dye, associate chair of research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Lorne Farovitch, Ph.D. candidate in translational biomedical science at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

