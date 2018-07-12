Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Summer of Food - Discussing the gender disparity in the culinary scene
Our Summer of Food conversation examines the slow but steady increase of female chefs in American restaurants. The majority of restaurant chefs are men. Why is that?
Our guests are women who work in the industry; they share their experiences, and offer ideas for young women who want to become leaders in restaurants. In studio:
- Andrea Parros, owner and operator of The Red Fern
- Emma Nguti, manager and head cook at Fusion 4 Restaurant and Bar
- Candace Doell, chef de cuisine at Owl House
- Anna Brinkman, chef de cuisine at Atlas Eats
- Voula Maria Katsetos-Stratton, owner of Voula's Greek Sweets