Connections: Summer of Food - Discussing the middle skills gap in the food industry

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 19, 2018 at 2:40 PM EDT
Foodlink has launched a new workforce development program aimed at bridging the middle skills gap in the food industry and helping to reduce poverty in our region. It's called the Foodlink Career Fellowship, and its 12 trainees are taking classes and receiving hands on training.

In this episode of our Summer of Food series, we talk about the program, and we hear from a member of the inaugural class about what she hopes to accomplish with her new skills. Our guests: 

  • LaRhonda "Rudy" Harris, member of the inaugural class of Foodlink's Career Fellowship program
  • Mitch Gruber, chief programs offcer at Foodlink, and member of Rochester City Council
  • Jes Scannell Rooks, director of career empowerment initiatives at Foodlink
  • John Emerson, chef and vice president of prepared foods at Wegmans Food Markets

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
