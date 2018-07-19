Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Summer of Food - Discussing the middle skills gap in the food industry
Foodlink has launched a new workforce development program aimed at bridging the middle skills gap in the food industry and helping to reduce poverty in our region. It's called the Foodlink Career Fellowship, and its 12 trainees are taking classes and receiving hands on training.
In this episode of our Summer of Food series, we talk about the program, and we hear from a member of the inaugural class about what she hopes to accomplish with her new skills. Our guests:
- LaRhonda "Rudy" Harris, member of the inaugural class of Foodlink's Career Fellowship program
- Mitch Gruber, chief programs offcer at Foodlink, and member of Rochester City Council
- Jes Scannell Rooks, director of career empowerment initiatives at Foodlink
- John Emerson, chef and vice president of prepared foods at Wegmans Food Markets