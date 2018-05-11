Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to change the identity of a neighborhood
What does it take to change the identity of a neighborhood? Residents of the Lyell Avenue neighborhood having been working to develop solutions to persistent challenges in the area, and now they want to share their work with the community. They will host a forum on June 1st, and it's open to the public.
We hear from them, and from Monroe County Sheriff Baxter on what it takes to uplift a neighborhood. Our guests:
- Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter
- Molly Clifford, Rochester City Council member
- Anna Valeria-Iseman, executive director of the Open Door Mission
- Michael Visconte, president of the Lyell-Otis Neighborhood Association