-
ConnectionsThe City of Rochester has released draft guidelines for neighborhood associations. Under the proposal, neighborhoods groups would be required to meet…
-
With the summer kicking off, we’re seeing more children playing outside in their neighborhoods and neighborhoods streets. But do all kids have access to…
-
Students from Genesee Community Charter School have teamed up with a local artist on a mural project to better understand Rochester’s neighborhoods. The…
-
ConnectionsThe debate over a proposed redevelopment project at Cobbs Hill Village continues, after Rochester City Council tabled a vote on the issue last week. Mayor…
-
What does it take to change the identity of a neighborhood? Residents of the Lyell Avenue neighborhood having been working to develop solutions to…
-
ConnectionsThe debate over a proposed redevelopment at Cobbs Hill is just one example of the heated debates that can happen regarding land use, housing, and the…
-
ConnectionsHow well do you know your neighbors? Well enough to wave hello? Stop by for coffee? Sleep over at their homes? Peter Lovenheim is the author of the book,…
-
Neighbors in one part of Northeast Rochester are being asked to help redesign where they live."We want the people who live there and are working there now…
-
ConnectionsWhat does "walkability" truly mean? There was a rather crackling debate in various circles over the weekend after the Democrat & Chronicle covered the…