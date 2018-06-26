© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How to make streets safer for neighborhood kids

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 26, 2018 at 3:21 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

With the summer kicking off, we’re seeing more children playing outside in their neighborhoods and neighborhoods streets. But do all kids have access to safe places to play?

New research shows that that car crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists are more frequent in some of Rochester’s most economically-challenged neighborhoods. What it will take to make streets safer?

We’re joined by experts and local residents who share their ideas. In studio:

  • Mike Bulger, coordinator for the Healthy Communities Project at Common Ground Health
  • Renée Stetzer, vice president for community outreach and chair of the Pedestrian Workgroup at Reconnect Rochester
  • Lydia Rivera, vice president of the Edgerton Neighborhood Association
  • Wendy Karen, secretary of the Edgerton Neighborhood Association

Tags

Arts & Lifeneighborhoodsurban planning1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack