Connections: How to make streets safer for neighborhood kids
With the summer kicking off, we’re seeing more children playing outside in their neighborhoods and neighborhoods streets. But do all kids have access to safe places to play?
New research shows that that car crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists are more frequent in some of Rochester’s most economically-challenged neighborhoods. What it will take to make streets safer?
We’re joined by experts and local residents who share their ideas. In studio:
- Mike Bulger, coordinator for the Healthy Communities Project at Common Ground Health
- Renée Stetzer, vice president for community outreach and chair of the Pedestrian Workgroup at Reconnect Rochester
- Lydia Rivera, vice president of the Edgerton Neighborhood Association
- Wendy Karen, secretary of the Edgerton Neighborhood Association