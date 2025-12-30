U.S. Freestyle Aerial Team to put on free demonstration at Bristol

The U.S. Freestyle Aerial Team will put on a free show for the public beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bristol Mountain.

The team includes Pittsford native Chris Lillis and other elite athletes preparing for the upcoming U.S. domestic World Cup events in Lake Placid later this month. They are at Bristol after qualifying events were relocated there due to unseasonably warm temperatures in Utah.

These events serve as Olympic qualifying competitions for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games next month in Cortina, Italy.

Wednesday’s exhibition will take place on Mikey’s Jump located on the Challenger Trail and “will showcase high-flying aerial maneuvers and provide spectators with a rare, up-close look at some of the world’s top freestyle ski athletes in action.” Officials say there is no charge to observe the exhibition.

Bristol Mountain is simultaneously hosting a family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration that will culminate with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.