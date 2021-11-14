urban planning

-
WXXI reporter James Brown has done a deep dive on the future of Rochester's Inner Loop. City officials hope President Biden's infrastructure plan could…
ConnectionsHow can so-called rust belt cities take advantage of the digital economy to revitalize their urban centers? It’s a question planner and developer Jennifer…
ConnectionsDoes urbanism die in the winter? After the first major snowstorm of the season, a social media thread about a man who walked through the middle of the…
ConnectionsWhat exactly is "development without displacement?" Our guests discuss the history of gentrification, and whether there is, as one developer recently said…
ConnectionsWill the plan to move RBTL’s proposed performing arts center to Main Street help revitalize Rochester’s downtown? It’s a question local urbanists are…
ConnectionsIn a recent post for the Urban Phoenix, blogger Arian Horbovetz wrote about how the impermanence and flexibility of urban centers are drawing more…
With the summer kicking off, we’re seeing more children playing outside in their neighborhoods and neighborhoods streets. But do all kids have access to…