© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: ROC Believers explore revitalization in Rochester's neighborhoods

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 17, 2018 at 2:42 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Students from Genesee Community Charter School have teamed up with a local artist on a mural project to better understand Rochester’s neighborhoods. The ROC Believers join us to share what they learned about poverty, gentrification, and urban revitalization in our city.

In studio:

  • Natalia Barone, sixth grader at Genesee Community Charter School
  • Zack Nur, sixth grader at Genesee Community Charter School
  • Alexis Stubbe, sixth grade teacher at Genesee Community Charter School
  • Shawn Dunwoody, Rochester artist and designer

Tags

Arts & LifeHomelesspovertyneighborhoods1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More