Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: ROC Believers explore revitalization in Rochester's neighborhoods
Students from Genesee Community Charter School have teamed up with a local artist on a mural project to better understand Rochester’s neighborhoods. The ROC Believers join us to share what they learned about poverty, gentrification, and urban revitalization in our city.
In studio:
- Natalia Barone, sixth grader at Genesee Community Charter School
- Zack Nur, sixth grader at Genesee Community Charter School
- Alexis Stubbe, sixth grade teacher at Genesee Community Charter School
- Shawn Dunwoody, Rochester artist and designer