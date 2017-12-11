Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: "Her Voice Carries"
"Her Voice Carries" is an art project led by Sarah C. Rutherford and features the unique stories of five women who are working and living in varying communities in Rochester. Each woman is photographed, interviewed, drawn, and painted. The project culminates in a final series of murals located throughout the five sections of the city with the intention to create a network of murals that weave a collective story.
We hear from some of the women featured in the project. Our guests:
- Sarah C. Rutherford, muralist
- Imani Olear, founder of Yoga For A Good Cause, and pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church who is featured in a mural in the Center City
- Safi Osman, founding member of Refugees Helping Refugees who is featured in a mural in the Southwest Quadrant
- Maribel Hernandez, painting assistant for Her Voice Carries