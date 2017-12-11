© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: "Her Voice Carries"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2017 at 2:20 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

"Her Voice Carries" is an art project led by Sarah C. Rutherford and features the unique stories of five women who are working and living in varying communities in Rochester. Each woman is photographed, interviewed, drawn, and painted. The project culminates in a final series of murals located throughout the five sections of the city with the intention to create a network of murals that weave a collective story.

We hear from some of the women featured in the project. Our guests:

  • Sarah C. Rutherford, muralist
  • Imani Olear, founder of Yoga For A Good Cause, and pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church who is featured in a mural in the Center City
  • Safi Osman, founding member of Refugees Helping Refugees who is featured in a mural in the Southwest Quadrant
  • Maribel Hernandez, painting assistant for Her Voice Carries

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
