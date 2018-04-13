Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing New York's proposed Reproductive Health Act
Under New York State law, women seeking abortions have 24 weeks to terminate their pregnancies. Otherwise, women are required to carry their pregnancies to term. A bill before the New York State Senate and Assembly called the Reproductive Health Act would allow licensed healthcare practitioners to perform abortions outside of that window if there is an absence of fetal viability or if the abortion is necessary to protect the mother’s life or health.
We hear from people on both sides of the abortion debate. In studio:
- Michele Sterlace-Accorsi, executive director of Feminists Choosing Life of New York
- Caroline Bennett, board member with Feminists Choosing Life of New York, and senior at Cornell University
- Erika Christensen, co-creator of the RHAvote campaign
- Garin Marschall, co-creator of RHAvote campaign