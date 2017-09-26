Connections: Dr. Willie Parker on reproductive rights and his book, Life’s Work

Dr. Willie Parker is an outspoken abortion provider and a man of faith. In his new memoir, Life’s Work, he writes, “I believe that as an abortion provider, I am doing God’s work. I am protecting women’s rights, their human right to decide their futures for themselves, and to live their lives as they see fit.”

But this wasn’t always Dr. Parker’s view. He resisted performing abortions for much of his early career, and it wasn’t until he had a “come to Jesus” moment that he changed his mind. Now, Dr. Parker is one of the few providers in the south where women seeking abortions have few options. Dr. Parker is in Rochester as a guest of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York. He joins us in studio for the hour. Our guests: