Connections: Discussing the March for Life and the movement's next steps
Thousands of demonstrators marched on Washington last Friday in the annual March for Life. Our panelists discuss what it means to be "pro-life," regarding abortion and on other matters. We discuss intersectionality, and how to help women in poverty. And we discuss the future of the movement during the Trump era. Our guests:
- Audrey Sample, board member of Feminists for Nonviolent Choices
- Rosemary Geraghty, social media coordinator for Life Matters Journal
- Hannah Gilges, student at Our Lady of Mercy who attended the March for Life