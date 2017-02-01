© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing the March for Life and the movement's next steps

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 1, 2017 at 2:35 PM EST
Thousands of demonstrators marched on Washington last Friday in the annual March for Life. Our panelists discuss what it means to be "pro-life," regarding abortion and on other matters. We discuss intersectionality, and how to help women in poverty. And we discuss the future of the movement during the Trump era. Our guests:

