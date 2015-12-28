Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to Keep Conversations about Abortion from Getting Over-Heated
Think we can't talk about abortion without becoming over-heated, aggressive, emotional? Our panel demonstrates that we can engage with one another on even the most divisive issues, and still do so in a manner that is courteous, thoughtful, and humanizing.
Feminists for Nonviolent Choices is an organization of pro-life feminists, and they occasionally host gatherings with an equal number of pro-life and pro-choice participants. Their goal is to "better understand one another, to respect differing points of view." We replicate one of those events during this show. Our guests:
- Rev. Kaaren Anderson
- Aria Camaione-Lind
- Carol Crossed
- Michelle Hopwood
- Meg Smerbeck