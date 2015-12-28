© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How to Keep Conversations about Abortion from Getting Over-Heated

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 28, 2015 at 2:54 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Think we can't talk about abortion without becoming over-heated, aggressive, emotional? Our panel demonstrates that we can engage with one another on even the most divisive issues, and still do so in a manner that is courteous, thoughtful, and humanizing.

Feminists for Nonviolent Choices is an organization of pro-life feminists, and they occasionally host gatherings with an equal number of pro-life and pro-choice participants. Their goal is to "better understand one another, to respect differing points of view." We replicate one of those events during this show. Our guests:

  • Rev. Kaaren Anderson 
  • Aria Camaione-Lind
  • Carol Crossed
  • Michelle Hopwood
  • Meg Smerbeck

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson