Connections: How to Keep Conversations about Abortion from Getting Over-Heated

Think we can't talk about abortion without becoming over-heated, aggressive, emotional? Our panel demonstrates that we can engage with one another on even the most divisive issues, and still do so in a manner that is courteous, thoughtful, and humanizing.

Feminists for Nonviolent Choices is an organization of pro-life feminists, and they occasionally host gatherings with an equal number of pro-life and pro-choice participants. Their goal is to "better understand one another, to respect differing points of view." We replicate one of those events during this show. Our guests: