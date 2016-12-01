Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Future Of Women's Health If Roe v Wade Is Overturned
Donald Trump has said that he wants to appoint Supreme Court Justices who will seek to undo Roe v Wade. During a recent interview, Trump said that women seeking abortions could simply cross state lines to find providers, if Roe is overturned.
What would that mean for New York State? Would we see an influx of women seeking services? How would that impact women who are struggling financially? Are organizations like Planned Parenthood prepared for these changes? Our guests:
- Dr. Rachael Phelps, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York
- Michelle Casey, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York
- KaeLyn E. L. Rich, director of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union