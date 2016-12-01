Connections: The Future Of Women's Health If Roe v Wade Is Overturned

Donald Trump has said that he wants to appoint Supreme Court Justices who will seek to undo Roe v Wade. During a recent interview, Trump said that women seeking abortions could simply cross state lines to find providers, if Roe is overturned.

What would that mean for New York State? Would we see an influx of women seeking services? How would that impact women who are struggling financially? Are organizations like Planned Parenthood prepared for these changes? Our guests: