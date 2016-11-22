Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Women For Trump
Donald Trump won white women handily in this election, despite pundits' predictions that Trump's lewdness and troubling past comments would sink his campaign. For millions of women, Trump was their candidate for a variety of reasons -- and no new allegation or incident would change their minds. For women who opposed Trump, it's hard to understand.
This is our chance to hear more from women who voted for Trump, at length. Our guests:
- Anne Smith
- Pam Cairns
- Jessica Shanahan