Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Women For Trump

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 22, 2016 at 5:06 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Donald Trump won white women handily in this election, despite pundits' predictions that Trump's lewdness and troubling past comments would sink his campaign. For millions of women, Trump was their candidate for a variety of reasons -- and no new allegation or incident would change their minds. For women who opposed Trump, it's hard to understand.

This is our chance to hear more from women who voted for Trump, at length. Our guests:

  • Anne Smith
  • Pam Cairns
  • Jessica Shanahan

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
