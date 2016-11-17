© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Dog-Whistle Politics And Racism

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 17, 2016 at 5:46 PM EST
Dog-whistles are code words in politics: sometimes, you hear a phrase and it is supposed to sound unoffensive or straightforward, but does it really mean something else? There's a list of phrases, and you may agree or disagree that they are racial dog-whistles.

The executive director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition was in Rochester to give a presentation on this subject. We talk to him about what the code words are, how they may demean someone of a different race or culture, and what we can to decode dog-whistles. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
