Connections: Dog-Whistle Politics And Racism
Dog-whistles are code words in politics: sometimes, you hear a phrase and it is supposed to sound unoffensive or straightforward, but does it really mean something else? There's a list of phrases, and you may agree or disagree that they are racial dog-whistles.
The executive director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition was in Rochester to give a presentation on this subject. We talk to him about what the code words are, how they may demean someone of a different race or culture, and what we can to decode dog-whistles. Our guests:
- Michael Kink, executive director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition
- Charles Khan, organizer and community advocate with the Strong Economy for All Coalition
- Rev. Marilyn Cunningham, Graves Memorial CME Church
- Jon Greenbaum, organizer for Roc/ACTS