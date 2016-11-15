© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Small Business Owners Voted Overwhelmingly For Trump

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 15, 2016 at 3:51 PM EST
Donald Trump won the votes of small business owners by a comfortable margin, according to exit polls. Many of those business owners expect Trump to protect existing jobs and create conditions for them to expand hiring.

We talk to a local small business owner about why he supported the next president, and what he wants him to do for small business owners. Our guest:

  • Tim Schiefen

Evan Dawson
