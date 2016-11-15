Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Small Business Owners Voted Overwhelmingly For Trump
Donald Trump won the votes of small business owners by a comfortable margin, according to exit polls. Many of those business owners expect Trump to protect existing jobs and create conditions for them to expand hiring.
We talk to a local small business owner about why he supported the next president, and what he wants him to do for small business owners. Our guest:
- Tim Schiefen