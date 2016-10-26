Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Do Christians Have A Duty To God To Vote For Trump?
Maybe you are excited about your vote for president...or maybe you view it as a choice you are not thrilled to make. Eric Metaxas is a Christian author, theologian, and radio host who says Christians have a certain obligation on November 8: he says God wants them to vote for Donald Trump. He made the case in a Wall Street Journal piece, and he has been continuing the conversation on the cable and talk show circuit.
Some Christian leaders have agreed with him, saying Trump is not a great choice, but God wants Trump to be president. Do you agree? We discuss the position with our guests: