Connections: Do Christians Have A Duty To God To Vote For Trump?

Maybe you are excited about your vote for president...or maybe you view it as a choice you are not thrilled to make. Eric Metaxas is a Christian author, theologian, and radio host who says Christians have a certain obligation on November 8: he says God wants them to vote for Donald Trump. He made the case in a Wall Street Journal piece, and he has been continuing the conversation on the cable and talk show circuit.

Some Christian leaders have agreed with him, saying Trump is not a great choice, but God wants Trump to be president. Do you agree? We discuss the position with our guests: