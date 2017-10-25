© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: The latest with healthcare legislation and open enrollment options

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 25, 2017 at 4:39 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

President Trump says that Americans should consider Obamacare dead and buried, but it's not. So what options do Americans have when it comes to the open enrollment period?

We discuss options and the current state of healthcare legislation. Our guests:

  • Jane Dodds, practice administrator for Women Gynecology and Childbirth Associates, and 30 year member of Medical Group Management Association
  • Leslie Moran, senior vice president for the New York Health Plan Association

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
